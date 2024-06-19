Edo PDP Denies Expelling Former House Of Reps Member

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State has declared the purported expulsion of former House of Representatives member, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, as null and void.

Naija News reports that the local government party chairman, Oduwa Igbinosun, stated that the suspension was carried out by a faceless group led by Lawrence Aguebor, who lacks the authority to suspend or expel anyone.

He disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday after an emergency executives meeting of the party in Benin City.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had earlier extended the tenure of all elected executives and made rectifications for them to act as a caretaker committee.

The Ward 2 executives of the PDP also disowned the suspension and expulsion, stating that Ogbeide-Ihama remains a prominent leader and member of the party, enjoying the support of the members.

The party leaders in the Ward warned mischief makers to desist from divisive actions that could harm the party ahead of the September governorship elections.

The Secretary of the Ward, Jesuobo Obadigie, who stated this on behalf of the executives, said no such expulsion was carried out in the Ward.

“Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-ihama remains not just a member, but a prominent and formidable leader of the party, and continues to enjoy the total support of the members in Ward 2.

“It is expected that anyone who loves the party should at this point be focused on actions that will unite the party ahead of the September governorship elections.

“This is to warn mischief makers and impostors to desist from their criminal and divisive actions that could cause potential harm,” Igbinosun warned.

