Breaking: Fubara Orders Audit Of LG Accounts In Rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday, called for the audit of local government accounts in the state.

Naija News reports that the directive was issued by Governor Fubara after swearing in new caretaker chairmen for the 23 local government areas of the state.

The governor inaugurated the new caretaker chairmen hours after the House of Assembly, led by factional Speaker, Victor Jumbo, screened and approved the nominees sent on Tuesday.

While swearing in the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of the Local Government Areas, the governor said the measure is intended to serve as a check for the incoming officials.

Advertisement

He urged the caretaker chairmen not to see themselves as superheroes, but to protect the interests of their people, and demonstrate that the government made the right choice in appointing them.

He emphasised that the current events are a product of democracy.

Fubara explained that the fight against tenure extension is not just about the state, but the entire country, as allowing it in one state could lead to it being replicated nationwide.

Advertisement

He pointed out that Rivers State was not doing anything unusual, as most states in the country are also run by caretaker committees.

He, however, cautioned that their tenure would not be excessively long, because the process for local government area elections would commence soon.

He warned against violence, stating that it is not his approach, urging the officials to sort out the salaries and entitlements of the outgone chairmen.

Advertisement