Confusion As PDP Expels Philip Shaibu, Dan Orbih, Ogbeide-Ihama

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reportedly expelled three prominent members, including Dan Orbih, National Vice Chairman (South South), Phillip Shaibu, former Deputy Governor, and Omorgie Ogbeide-Ihama, former House of Representatives member.

Naija News reports that the State Publicity Secretary, Ogie Vasco, announced the expulsion, citing anti-party activities.

He said the decision to expel the trio was taken on Tuesday at a meeting attended by nine members of the State Working Committee at the party’s secretariat in Benin City.

“The SWC has extensively deliberated on the issue and resolved to expel with immediate effect, Chief Dan Orbih, National Vice Chairman South South; Phillip Shaibu and upheld the expulsion of Ogbeide-Ihama from Ward 2, Oredo LGA,” he said.

However, Orbih dismissed the expulsion as unconstitutional, stating that the State Working Committee lacks the power to expel a member of the National Working Committee without following the party’s constitutional provisions.

He described the move as an amusement by idle individuals trying to please their masters.

“They are amusing their pay masters. They have no power to expel a member of the national committee.

“When a group of persons who are idle and have nothing to do sits down to make pronouncement that are unconstitutional, it only shows that they are ignorant of the constitution of the party.

“They don’t have any power to even suspend or expel anybody without following strictly the provision of the constitution of the party, that is all I have to say about it that and nothing more,” Orbih said

The expulsion comes after Shaibu and Ogbeide-Ihama openly supported the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo, while Orbih was appointed to a board by President Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, the PDP in Oredo Ward 2 has dismissed reports that its executives suspended or expelled Ogbeide-Ihama, a former governorship aspirant in the state.