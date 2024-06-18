‘There Is No Plan To Takeover Kano’ – Presidency Counters Kwankwaso

The Presidency, on Monday, categorically denied claims made by the National Leader of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, regarding a purported plan to declare a state of emergency in Kano State.

These allegations were described as baseless and were dismissed as “mere rumours” by Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

The controversy arose after Kwankwaso, who also ran as the NNPP’s presidential candidate in the previous year’s election, accused the Federal Government of bias in the ongoing Kano Emir tussle.

He alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government was plotting to undermine the democratically elected structures in the state by imposing a state of emergency.

In response to these serious allegations, Bayo Onanuga communicated to The Nation last night, asserting that there were no circumstances that would justify such an extreme measure as declaring a state of emergency in Kano State.

The Presidency said: “There is no truth in it. It is a mere rumour. The Federal Government cannot declare any state of emergency in any state without the involvement of the National Assembly. There is no such plan. It is a mere rumour.

“The National Assembly is in recess. No President can just wake up and declare a state of emergency in any state.”

Also, the Commissioner of Police in Kano, Ussain Gumel, denied allegations that his men were biased in the emirate crisis.

The police chief, in a conversation with the platform, said the force’s mandate is to protect lives and property.

He said it was their duty to protect both emirs, “which is what we are still doing.”

Gumel said men and officers of the police and other security agencies have been neutral.

He added that the police received about five court orders on the emirate tussle.

The CP said: “The issue is before the federal and state courts. We are waiting for judgment.

“We received about five court orders and forwarded them to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice. We are waiting for his response and directives.

“And while awaiting the outcome in court or directives from the AGF, we must protect the contending emirs.

“We also have to protect the subjects of both emirs as well as residents of the state.

“My appeal to the public is for them to exercise patience and calm while we await the outcome from the relevant authorities.”