Thailand Approves Same-S3x Marriage

Thailand achieved a significant milestone on Tuesday as it became the first country in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex marriage following a historic parliamentary vote.

The Senate upper house granted conclusive approval, with a vote of 130 in favour, four against, and 18 abstentions, to amend the marriage law enabling same-sex couples to marry.

The new legislation will now be sent to King Maha Vajiralongkorn for royal approval and will take effect 120 days after being published in the official Royal Gazette.

Thailand is set to join Taiwan and Nepal as the third Asian destination where same-sex couples can tie the knot, with activists eyeing possible wedding ceremonies starting in October.

“We are very proud of everyone involved in this historic moment. You have helped to bring about a massive change.

“Today love wins over prejudice,” an LGBTQ activist and member of the committee that scrutinised the law, Plaifah Kyoka Shodladd, told senators after the vote.

Ahead of the vote, Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat, an MP with the progressive Move Forward Party, stated that the change in the law was “a victory for the people”.

The recent legislation replaces mentions of “men,” “women,” “husbands,” and “wives” in marriage laws with gender-neutral terminology.

It also grants same-sex couples equal rights to heterosexual couples regarding adoption and inheritance.

“My partner has one boy and I want to have legal rights to formally adopt him as my child and to have a say about his well-being. This bill will allow it,” Kevin Pehthai Thanomkhet, 30, told AFP.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ community and the bill, will host celebrations at his official residence, welcoming activists and supporters later on.

Activists are also planning an evening rally featuring a drag show in central Bangkok, where large shopping malls have been displaying the rainbow flag in support since the beginning of Pride Month in June.

Thailand has long enjoyed a reputation for its tolerance of the LGBTQ community, and opinion polls reported in local media show overwhelming public support for marriage equality.

More than 30 countries around the world have legalized same-sex marriage since the Netherlands celebrated the first unions in 2001.