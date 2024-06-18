Soldier Shoots Himself To Death In Front Of Army Gate

A soldier serving under the 14 Brigade Headquarters, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s Barrack, Ohafia, Ohafia local government area of Abia State, attached to the 144 Battalion’s Forward Operation Base (FOB) located at Ngwa High School, Abayi, Osisioma local government area has shot himself to death.

According to The Nation, the soldier, a senior non-commissioned soldier Command Sergeant Major (CSM) identified simply as Vitalis took his life in front of the FOB gate.

The reason for committing suicide in front of the army camp has not been known at the time of filing the report as there was no suicide note.

Sources within security agents in the State told the aforementioned publication that a discreet investigation would unravel what could have prompted him to take his life.

According to sources, until the death of the soldier, there was no reported case of domestic violence or work related disciplinary action against him by army authorities at the Battalion or 14 Brigade Headquarters respectively.

It was gathered that the CSM suddenly disappeared without any trace to his whereabouts for the past two weeks he has remained incommunicado as several attempts to reach him by colleagues and military authorities failed.

He was said to have returned to the army camp and shot himself to the surprise of colleagues.

It was gathered that the deceased would have retired from service in October, leaving his colleagues shocked as to why he chose to take his life.