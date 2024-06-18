Shehu Of Borno Names Areas Still Occupied By Boko Haram Terrorists In The North-East

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar-Ibn Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, has identified areas still occupied and terrorized by Boko Haram terrorists.

El-Kanemi urged the security forces to engage in battling insurgency in the North East to directly confront the terrorists at their doorstep, emphasizing that this approach was the sole method to reestablish governance in areas dominated by the terrorists.

He highlighted the urgent need for intervention in the Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State, which according to him, had seen no civilian activity for years.

El-Kanemi called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the military officials to eliminate the Boko Haram insurgents in Guzamala and other localities in Kukawa and Abadam Local Government Areas, pointing out that doing so would allow millions of displaced individuals to go back to their original homes.

He said, “I commend the federal government, the security agencies, and, more importantly, Governor Babagana Zulum for their untiring efforts in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists.

“However, I must call on the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the military authorities to clear the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists still occupying Guzamala LG headquarters and other communities in Kukawa and Abadam area councils so that millions of displaced people can return to their ancestral homes.”

Naija News reports that the Shehu of Borno made the call during his Sallah homage to the acting Governor of Borno State, Dr Umar Kadafur, at the government house in Maiduguri on Sunday.

In his remark, Kadafur thanked the monarch for the visit and told him that a committee chaired by the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Hon Sugum Mai Mele, along with the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), was working tirelessly to restore normalcy and relocate displaced people of Guzamala back to their ancestral homes.