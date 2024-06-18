Rivers Crisis: Fubara Convenes Security Meeting, Vows To Protect Supporters

In response to escalating political tensions in Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara convened a high-level security council meeting on Tuesday with heads of security agencies.

The closed-door session took place at the Government House in Port Harcourt, focusing on recent disturbances at local government secretariats and the overall security situation in the state.

Following the meeting, Governor Fubara addressed the press, outlining the discussions held with the security chiefs.

He emphasized that the primary agenda was to devise effective strategies to prevent further invasions of local government offices, ensuring the stability and continuity of governmental functions across the state.

The governor issued a stern warning to the immediate past council chairmen, advising them against nurturing any hopes of unlawfully returning to their previous positions.

He stated, “It is crucial that we respect the rule of law and the democratic transitions that uphold our governance structures.”

Amid these preventive measures, Governor Fubara also expressed serious concerns regarding what he described as a plot by his political adversaries to target and arrest his supporters.

He declared a personal commitment to safeguarding these individuals, asserting, “Anyone attempting to make such arrests will have to confront me directly.”

Naija News understands that this comes amidst protests in Rivers State following the expiration of the tenure of local government chairmen.