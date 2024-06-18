Notorious Terrorist Gang Leader Arrested In Yobe

A 40-year-old leader of a notorious terrorist gang, identified as Haruna Mohammed, has been arrested by the Yobe State Police Command.

Naija News reports that the state Police Public Relations Officer, Dungus Abdulkarim, made this known in a statement shared on Facebook on Monday.

Abdulkarim said men of the State Intelligent Department apprehended Mohammed on June 16 in Nangillam village, Tarmuwa Local Government Area.

According to him, the notorious terrorist specialises in demanding money and valuables from victims through menacing phone calls, threatening death or harm.

The police said the suspect had confessed to the crimes and urged communities to report security breaches promptly, assuring that they were committed to stamping out criminal activities in Yobe.

The statement read, “Haruna Mohammed, a 40-year-old resident of Lantewa Village, Tarmuwa LGA, has been apprehended by the State Intelligent Department (SID).

“Mohammed, a gang leader, specialises in demanding money and valuables from victims through menacing phone calls, threatening death, or harm.

“The command had been tracking Mohammed for his involvement in terrorising towns, villages, and neighbouring states.

“A victim from Siminti Village, Lantewa, Tarmuwa LG reported that Mohammed demanded N3m or threatened to kill him and his family.

“In an intensive intelligent operations, on 16th June 2024, at about 1415hrs, detectives from the SID, in a coordinated operation, arrested Mohammed in Nangillam Village, Tarmuwa LGA.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and implicated other syndicate members, who are currently being trailed by the police.”