List Of Areas To Experience Thunderstorms As NiMet Release Weather Forecast For The Week

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted the possibility of thunderstorms and overcast skies from Tuesday to Thursday throughout the nation.

Naija News reports that NiMet’s weather forecast, issued on Monday in Abuja, predicts the occurrence of morning thunderstorms in various areas of Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, and Gombe states on Tuesday.

It also anticipates thunderstorms in certain regions of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kano, Bauchi, Katsina, and Taraba states later in the day.

The forecast suggests that the central areas will experience partly cloudy weather in the morning, with the potential for thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening in parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, Nasarawa, and Kwara states.

The southern region are expected to have cloudy skies in the morning, with the possibility of afternoon or evening showers in parts of Ondo, Edo, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Ekiti, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Lagos states, as predicted by NiMet.

NiMet has also mentioned that there will be early morning thunderstorms in parts of Taraba, Adamawa, and Kebbi states on Wednesday.

Additionally, it is expected that thunderstorms will occur in various areas of Taraba, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Gombe, Bauchi, and Kaduna states later in the day on Wednesday.

“Early morning thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kwara and Kogi states while later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau and Nasarawa states.

“Morning rains are anticipated over parts of Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa states, while later in the day, rains are expected over most parts of the southern region,” the agency stated,

NiMet forecasts the possibility of morning thunderstorms across sections of Taraba state and thunderstorm activity in Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, and Kano states by the afternoon.

The weather service anticipates thunderstorm activity across portions of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, and Nasarawa states during the early morning.

NiMet expects thunderstorm activity in the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Kogi, and Nasarawa states as the afternoon progresses.

The weather service projects cloudy conditions in the southern areas during the early morning, followed by rainfall throughout the day.

In areas where thunderstorms are expected, the wind could intensify before the rain begins, says the agency.

NiMet urged people to exercise caution, while Airlines are also encouraged to consult NiMet’s weather updates and forecasts for more efficient flight planning.