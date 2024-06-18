‘Kano Politics Will Destroy Your Presidency If You’re Not Careful’ – Galadima Warns Tinubu

Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has warned President Bola Tinubu against interfering with the politics of Kano state.

Naija News reports that Galadima made this known during an interview with Arise News on Monday night.

Galadima said Tinubu should be mindful of the Kano politics because it might destroy his presidency.

According to him, some powerful politicians and rich men in Kano met with President Tinubu to intervene in the legal tussle between the Kano Governor, Abba Yusuf and the All Progressive Congress (APC), governorship candidate in the last election, Nasiru Gawuna.

Galadima added that if Boko Haram can hold Nigeria ransom in the last 13 to 14 years, Tinubu will not be able to withstand the issue that will come from Kano if he interferes in the state politics.

He said, “I want to tell the Federal Government, including my friend, President Bola Tinubu, that he should be mindful of Kano politics, it will destroy his presidency. They never agree on any issue and I have an inherent knowledge of how we deal with the issue of Kano politics during the NPN when I was the youth leader.

“I know some very powerful politicians in Kano, including some rich men who came to meet the president, that they should remove Abba Yusuf and nothing will happen and the man I know should be smarter than what he is by telling that fine nothing will happen and ask them that how did it happen that you didn’t win election in the first place. If Boko Haram can hold the Nigerian nation to ramson for the last how 13 to 14 years, they should be careful with Kano. We have come of age in Kano and I am not threatening anyone. That is all I can say.”