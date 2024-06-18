Gov Ododo Approves Release Of Funds For Rehabilitation Of Lokoja Water Works

The Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, has given the green light for the restoration of the aged Lokoja water facilities, which have been in critical condition since the floods of 2022.

Naija News reports that the approval for rehabilitation was confirmed during a press briefing in Lokoja on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Water Resources, Yahaya Farouk.

Farouk revealed that the facility is designed to provide water to certain parts of Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State, until the repairs at the Greater Lokoja Water Works, which suffered flood damage in 2012, are finished.

He stated that the State government is making practical efforts to replace the equipment damaged at the Greater Lokoja Water Works, although this process is expected to take at least a year.

Farouk highlighted the government’s dedication to tackling the water shortage, urging the public to be patient, while promising to work towards finding a solution to the problem.

“Before Friday, contractors will resume work for the rehabilitation of old Lokoja water works. It has been approved and cashed back by the Governor of Kogi State. Within the shortest possible time, water supply will return to Lokoja metropolis,” the commissioner noted.

Farouk, however, rubbished reports making the rounds that the reservoir for old Lokoja water works has been sold out.

He said; “This is not true and should be disregarded by the general public. This is the handwork of mischief makers who keep spreading fake news just to discredit the government efforts at restoring water to Lokoja metropolis”.

Farouk disclosed also that some individuals were recently arrested for vandalizing armoured cables for greater Lokoja Waterworks in Ganaja Village.

He statement reads further: “I am convinced that it was an internal problem. We wrote to the State Police Command, and arrests were made concerning some suspects who went to vandalise armoured cables meant for greater Lokoja water works. The private security agencies were engaged and later sent a report that some people had owned up that the armoured cables were sold to someone in Ganaja.

“We have tank A, which is supposed to serve supply to tank B have also been vandalised. We will arrest all of them no matter their hiding place. Any person who vandalises public infrastructure that is expected to serve the people will not go unpunished.

“I want to use this opportunity to emphasise community ownership of our installation across the State. I must commend Ayegunle Gbede a community in Kogi East that has been protecting our infrastructure in their locality. There were parts of our water equipment that were auctioned about five years ago.

“The auctioneers could not come close because the community stood their ground, insisting that they must see the Ministry of Water Resources before anything could be done. This is what we want and should be replicated across the board. We must stand our ground to stop the vandalisation of our critical infrastructure in Kogi State.”

The Commissioner affirmed that the acquisition process for the larger Lokoja waterworks is nearing completion, emphasizing that the authorities are close to finalizing agreements with the contractors to restore the facility.

He praised the strong partnership between the government and journalists in the State, noting that this collaboration has led to swift progress and effective governance for the citizens of Kogi State.