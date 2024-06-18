Ghanaian Court Orders Auction Of Michael Essien’s Multimillion Dollar Properties

Two mansions owned by former Chelsea and Ghana midfielder, Michael Essien, are set to be auctioned following a ruling by the Accra High Court.

The order for the sale was issued by the Deputy Sheriff of the High Court (Commercial Division) on June 12, 2024, due to a recent court decision against Essien.

According to the Daily Guide, the properties are located at Stephen Quarshie Crescent in East Legon, House Number 9, and House Number 204/205 in Trassaco (Phase 2), Adjiringano, both in Accra.

Africa Soccer reports that Essien’s financial difficulties stem from substantial loans he took from various banks and financial institutions in Ghana.

An anonymous auctioneer indicated that one of the mansions could fetch between $20 million and $30 million.

Essien’s distinguished football career began in France with Bastia, followed by a successful stint at Olympique Lyonnais.

He then rose to fame at Chelsea, where he became one of the Premier League’s highest-paid players and achieved numerous accolades, including Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy.

Essien also played for prestigious clubs such as Real Madrid and AC Milan, earning widespread acclaim for his skills as a midfielder.

However, since retiring from professional football, the 41-year-old has faced financial challenges, as evidenced by the court-ordered sale of his properties.