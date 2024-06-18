Full List: Liverpool 2024/2025 Fixtures Released

The Arne Slot era at Liverpool will officially begin on August 17 when they face Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

This will be the first Liverpool game not managed by Jurgen Klopp since the German took charge of the Merseyside club on October 17, 2015, for the goalless draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool’s Premier League 2024-25 fixtures:

17/08/2024 12:30 Ipswich Town vs Liverpool

24/08/2024 15:00 Liverpool vs Brentford

31/08/2024 15:00 Manchester United vs Liverpool

14/09/2024 15:00 Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

21/09/2024 15:00 Liverpool vs Bournemouth

28/09/2024 15:00 Wolves vs Liverpool

05/10/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

19/10/2024 15:00 Liverpool vs Chelsea

26/10/2024 15:00 Arsenal vs Liverpool

02/11/2024 15:00 Liverpool vs Brighton

09/11/2024 15:00 Liverpool vs Aston Villa

23/11/2024 15:00 Southampton vs Liverpool

30/11/2024 15:00 Liverpool vs Manchester City

04/12/2024 19:45 Newcastle United vs Liverpool

07/12/2024 15:00 Everton vs Liverpool

14/12/2024 15:00 Liverpool vs Fulham

21/12/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

26/12/2024 15:00 Liverpool vs Leicester City

29/12/2024 15:00 West Ham United vs Liverpool

04/01/2025 15:00 Liverpool vs Manchester United

14/01/2025 19:45 Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

18/01/2025 15:00 Brentford vs Liverpool

25/01/2025 15:00 Liverpool vs Ipswich Town

01/02/2025 15:00 Bournemouth vs Liverpool

15/02/2025 15:00 Liverpool vs Wolves

22/02/2025 15:00 Manchester City vs Liverpool

26/02/2025 20:00 Liverpool vs Newcastle United

08/03/2025 15:00 Liverpool vs Southampton

15/03/2025 15:00 Aston Villa vs Liverpool

02/04/2025 20:00 Liverpool vs Everton

05/04/2025 15:00 Fulham vs Liverpool

12/04/2025 15:00 Liverpool vs West Ham United

19/04/2025 15:00 Leicester City vs Liverpool

26/04/2025 15:00 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

03/05/2025 15:00 Chelsea vs Liverpool

10/05/2025 15:00 Liverpool vs Arsenal

18/05/2025 15:00 Brighton vs Liverpool

25/05/2025 16:00 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace