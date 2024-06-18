Sports
Full List: Liverpool 2024/2025 Fixtures Released
The Arne Slot era at Liverpool will officially begin on August 17 when they face Ipswich Town at Portman Road.
This will be the first Liverpool game not managed by Jurgen Klopp since the German took charge of the Merseyside club on October 17, 2015, for the goalless draw at Tottenham Hotspur.
Liverpool’s Premier League 2024-25 fixtures:
17/08/2024 12:30 Ipswich Town vs Liverpool
24/08/2024 15:00 Liverpool vs Brentford
31/08/2024 15:00 Manchester United vs Liverpool
14/09/2024 15:00 Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
21/09/2024 15:00 Liverpool vs Bournemouth
28/09/2024 15:00 Wolves vs Liverpool
05/10/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
19/10/2024 15:00 Liverpool vs Chelsea
26/10/2024 15:00 Arsenal vs Liverpool
02/11/2024 15:00 Liverpool vs Brighton
09/11/2024 15:00 Liverpool vs Aston Villa
23/11/2024 15:00 Southampton vs Liverpool
30/11/2024 15:00 Liverpool vs Manchester City
04/12/2024 19:45 Newcastle United vs Liverpool
07/12/2024 15:00 Everton vs Liverpool
14/12/2024 15:00 Liverpool vs Fulham
21/12/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool
26/12/2024 15:00 Liverpool vs Leicester City
29/12/2024 15:00 West Ham United vs Liverpool
04/01/2025 15:00 Liverpool vs Manchester United
14/01/2025 19:45 Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
18/01/2025 15:00 Brentford vs Liverpool
25/01/2025 15:00 Liverpool vs Ipswich Town
01/02/2025 15:00 Bournemouth vs Liverpool
15/02/2025 15:00 Liverpool vs Wolves
22/02/2025 15:00 Manchester City vs Liverpool
26/02/2025 20:00 Liverpool vs Newcastle United
08/03/2025 15:00 Liverpool vs Southampton
15/03/2025 15:00 Aston Villa vs Liverpool
02/04/2025 20:00 Liverpool vs Everton
05/04/2025 15:00 Fulham vs Liverpool
12/04/2025 15:00 Liverpool vs West Ham United
19/04/2025 15:00 Leicester City vs Liverpool
26/04/2025 15:00 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
03/05/2025 15:00 Chelsea vs Liverpool
10/05/2025 15:00 Liverpool vs Arsenal
18/05/2025 15:00 Brighton vs Liverpool
25/05/2025 16:00 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
© 2024 Naija News, a division of Polance Media Inc. Contact us via [email protected] or Whatsapp on +2348113851775