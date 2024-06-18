Sports
Full List: Chelsea 2024/2025 Fixtures Released
Enzo Maresca leadership at Chelsea starts with a tricky home fixture against reigning champions Manchester City on the opening Sunday of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
The 44-year-old, who was appointed Mauricio Pochettino’s successor in June, will then face Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace during his first month in charge.
Chelsea’s Premier League 2024-25 fixtures:
18/08/2024 16:30 Chelsea vs Manchester City
24/08/2024 15:00 Wolves vs Chelsea
31/08/2024 15:00 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
14/09/2024 15:00 Bournemouth vs Chelsea
21/09/2024 15:00 West Ham United vs Chelsea
28/09/2024 15:00 Chelsea vs Brighton
05/10/2024 15:00 Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
19/10/2024 15:00 Liverpool vs Chelsea
26/10/2024 15:00 Chelsea vs Newcastle United
02/11/2024 15:00 Manchester United vs Chelsea
09/11/2024 15:00 Chelsea vs Arsenal
23/11/2024 15:00 Leicester City vs Chelsea
30/11/2024 15:00 Chelsea vs Aston Villa
04/12/2024 19:45 Southampton vs Chelsea
07/12/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
14/12/2024 15:00 Chelsea vs Brentford
21/12/2024 15:00 Everton vs Chelsea
26/12/2024 15:00 Chelsea vs Fulham
29/12/2024 15:00 Ipswich Town vs Chelsea
04/01/2025 15:00 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
15/01/2025 19:45 Chelsea vs Bournemouth
18/01/2025 15:00 Chelsea vs Wolves
25/01/2025 15:00 Manchester City vs Chelsea
01/02/2025 15:00 Chelsea vs West Ham United
15/02/2025 15:00 Brighton vs Chelsea
22/02/2025 15:00 Aston Villa vs Chelsea
26/02/2025 19:45 Chelsea vs Southampton
08/03/2025 15:00 Chelsea vs Leicester City
15/03/2025 15:00 Arsenal vs Chelsea
02/04/2025 19:45 Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
05/04/2025 15:00 Brentford vs Chelsea
12/04/2025 15:00 Chelsea vs Ipswich Town
19/04/2025 15:00 Fulham vs Chelsea
26/04/2025 15:00 Chelsea vs Everton
03/05/2025 15:00 Chelsea vs Liverpool
10/05/2025 15:00 Newcastle United vs Chelsea
18/05/2025 15:00 Chelsea vs Manchester United
25/05/2025 16:00 Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
