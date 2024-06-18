Full List: Chelsea 2024/2025 Fixtures Released

Connect with us

Enzo Maresca leadership at Chelsea starts with a tricky home fixture against reigning champions Manchester City on the opening Sunday of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

The 44-year-old, who was appointed Mauricio Pochettino’s successor in June, will then face Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace during his first month in charge.

Chelsea’s Premier League 2024-25 fixtures:

18/08/2024 16:30 Chelsea vs Manchester City

24/08/2024 15:00 Wolves vs Chelsea

31/08/2024 15:00 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

14/09/2024 15:00 Bournemouth vs Chelsea

21/09/2024 15:00 West Ham United vs Chelsea

28/09/2024 15:00 Chelsea vs Brighton

05/10/2024 15:00 Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

19/10/2024 15:00 Liverpool vs Chelsea

26/10/2024 15:00 Chelsea vs Newcastle United

02/11/2024 15:00 Manchester United vs Chelsea

09/11/2024 15:00 Chelsea vs Arsenal

23/11/2024 15:00 Leicester City vs Chelsea

30/11/2024 15:00 Chelsea vs Aston Villa

04/12/2024 19:45 Southampton vs Chelsea

07/12/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

14/12/2024 15:00 Chelsea vs Brentford

21/12/2024 15:00 Everton vs Chelsea

26/12/2024 15:00 Chelsea vs Fulham

29/12/2024 15:00 Ipswich Town vs Chelsea

04/01/2025 15:00 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

15/01/2025 19:45 Chelsea vs Bournemouth

18/01/2025 15:00 Chelsea vs Wolves

25/01/2025 15:00 Manchester City vs Chelsea

01/02/2025 15:00 Chelsea vs West Ham United

15/02/2025 15:00 Brighton vs Chelsea

22/02/2025 15:00 Aston Villa vs Chelsea

26/02/2025 19:45 Chelsea vs Southampton

08/03/2025 15:00 Chelsea vs Leicester City

15/03/2025 15:00 Arsenal vs Chelsea

02/04/2025 19:45 Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

05/04/2025 15:00 Brentford vs Chelsea

12/04/2025 15:00 Chelsea vs Ipswich Town

19/04/2025 15:00 Fulham vs Chelsea

26/04/2025 15:00 Chelsea vs Everton

03/05/2025 15:00 Chelsea vs Liverpool

10/05/2025 15:00 Newcastle United vs Chelsea

18/05/2025 15:00 Chelsea vs Manchester United

25/05/2025 16:00 Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

