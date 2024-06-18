Emirship Crisis: APC Blasts Kwankwaso Over Purported Plan To Takeover Kano

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has described the allegation made by the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, that the ruling party was trying to take Kano State through the backdoor as grossly insensitive, unwarranted and unacceptable.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso had accused the Federal Government of bias in the ongoing Kano Emir tussle.

He alleged that the APC-led government was plotting to undermine the democratically elected structures in the state by imposing a state of emergency.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, said the party considered Kwankwaso’s comments disappointing for an individual of his standing.

Morka said that Kwankwaso is expected to explore and exhaust all avenues for political and peaceful solutions to the royal impasse rather than amplifying the drums of strife and upheaval.

The APC chieftain noted that the ruling party also expected Kwankwaso to demonstrate high-grade discretion and a better grip on the severe social, political and security implications of unguarded utterances capable of fueling tension and strife in Kano.

Morka added that it was disturbing that Kwankwaso would accuse the Federal Government of attempting to create a new breed of Boko Haram terrorists in Kano when it is glaring that the FG has been neutral on the emirate crisis in Kano from the very beginning.

He said, “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to comments reportedly made by Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, former Governor of Kano State and 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), accusing the APC-led federal government of attempting to create a new breed of Boko Haram terrorists and insurgents in Northern Nigeria.

“Without any shred of evidence, he further alleged that certain individuals in APC fold were goading the federal government with the goal of reclaiming Kano State through a declaration of a state of emergency.”