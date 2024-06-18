‘Does Peter Obi Want The President Dead?’ – Presidency Speaks On New Presidential Jet

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday, condemned the move by the Federal Government to buy new aircraft for the presidential fleets.

Naija News reported that Obi described the move as insensitive while Nigerians grapple with economic hardship occasioned by the Federal Government’s policies.

The Presidency, however, in a swift reaction, described Obi’s comment as insensitive, wondering if he would rather have the life of the President jeopardised by flying faulty aircraft.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a chat with Punch said, “Does Peter Obi want the President dead? Is that his wish? Does he want him to continue moving around in a rickety plane and die like the VP of Malawi and Iran President? Let him tell us. This is a basic thing any sane government will do. You can’t toy with your President’s welfare.

“The plane he used now, I learnt, was bought during (former President) Obasanjo’s era. That was over 20 years ago and I learnt it was a very small plane. The plane developed a problem the last time he travelled to Saudi Arabia. The President had to go from there to the UK on a commercial airline. Even those managing them said the aircraft needed to be replaced.

“Why will any right-thinking person still want the President to move around in it? In any way, it is the National Assembly that officially recommended that new ones should be bought. Sometimes, Peter Obi opened his mouth to make unnecessary statements.”