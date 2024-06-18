BREAKING: Lagos Police Rescue Abducted Fouani Brothers

The Lagos State Police Command has reported that its officers successfully rescued the three abducted Fouani brothers.

The police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed their release in a statement to journalists on Tuesday.

Naija News recalls that the three brothers, identified as Abbas Fouani, Youssef Fouani, and Amtal Fouani, were reportedly abducted around 6 p.m. in Lagos on June 14 while returning from their factory by boat.

Fouani Nigeria Ltd specializes in electronics and is the exclusive distributor of LG, Hisense, and Maxi products in Nigeria.

Advertisement

The police stated on Monday that they were working “tirelessly” to ensure the victims’ release.

According to Vanguard the victims, including the boat driver and his assistant, were released Monday night in Orugbo Iddo.

In confirming their release, Hundeyin attributed the success to the efforts of the Lagos Marine police, with naval assistance, adding that the victims have since been returned to their residence.

Advertisement

“They were rescued late last night in Orugbo Iddo. Our marine police with the support of the Nigerian Navy brought them to shore.

“Thereafter, our tactical team in the area took them home on Banana Island in the early hours of today.

“Five of them, three Lebanese, the boat captain and his assistant,” he said.

Advertisement