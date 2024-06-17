‘Why Governors Rejected ₦62,000 Minimum Wage’ – Budget Minister

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, during the weekend, addressed the contentious issue of the proposed ₦62,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The minister explained that the governors’ reluctance to accept this figure stems from the lean financial resources available to the states and local governments.

During his speech, Bagudu pointed out that the ₦62,000 wage proposal, though seen as a necessary step towards improving the living standards of workers, was only reluctantly accepted by some states due to the limited financial inflows they currently experience.

“The fiscal realities that states and local governments face make it challenging to commit to such an increase in the minimum wage,” he stated.

He said: “The constitution has made provision to guide the President to send legislation to the National Assembly periodically on issues of minimum wage for the best outcome.

“The Tinubu administration wants all Nigerians to be skilled as its first priority under a skill based economy where the people, including workers, can earn millions of naira

“The President intends to make Nigerians more prosperous with cheap housing, cheap food, cheap transport and availability of structures for national growth and development.

“President Tinubu and Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State are doing the very best to improve the living condition of the people in all sectors of life, I commend and congratulate them on the occasion of the Eid-el Kabir.”