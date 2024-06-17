Three ISWAP Terrorists Surrender As Troops Rescue 34 Kidnapped Victims

A total of thirty-four (34) kidnapped women and children have been rescued from terrorists in a recent assault by troops of Operation Lake Sanity 2, commanded by Task Force Wulgo.

Naija News understands that the military forces also neutralized one insurgent during the sweep operations in the Mazuri, Ituri, Mudu, and Maleri villages near the southern boundaries of Lake Chad in Nigeria on June 15, 2024.

In a similar vein, on June 17, 2024, three members of the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) operating from the Jabilaram camp, a hidden island on Lake Chad, reportedly relinquished themselves over to the watchful forces of Task Force Wulgo.

These members, known as Babakura Abubakar (20 years old), Abacha Kyari (28 years old), and Mohammad Adam (29 years old), are presently in custody for further investigations.

This information was shared in a statement issued by the Chief Military Public Information Officer, MNJTF Ndjamena-Chad, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi.

The statement reads: “Moreover, in our continued air assault operations aimed at dismantling terrorist operations across the Lake Chad area, an air interdiction mission was conducted on 9 June 2024 at Kollaram.

“This operation destroyed 3 suicide vehicle-borne IEDs poised for a major terrorist attack. This precise strike exemplifies the efficacy and capabilities of Troops Contributing Countries air force units in neutralizing high-value terrorist targets and mitigating potential threats.

“The combined efforts of ground and air operations are significantly degrading the operational strength and morale of terrorist factions in the region. The MNJTF remains resolute in its mission to eradicate terrorism, ensure the safety of civilians, and foster a secure and peaceful environment conducive to sustaining long-term stability.

“The Force Commander, Major General Ibrahim Sallau Ali, commended the bravery of the troops involved in these operations and reiterated the commitment of MNJTF to restoring normalcy and peace through continued vigilance and proactive engagements.”