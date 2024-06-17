Rivers: Go Home, Your Tenure Has Ended’ – Asari Dokubo Tells LG Chairmen

Former chairmen of the twenty-three Local Government Areas in Rivers State have been urged by the leader of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo, to accept the end of their three years tenure in good faith and go home.

Dokubo, who spoke on the sideline of the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, in Port Harcourt, on Monday, said tenure elongation for the Rivers LG chairmen is an aberration to the Constitution of Nigeria.

He stated that the chairmen, whose tenure expired on 17th June, cannot force themselves on the people in the guise of an extension of time.

According to Dokubo, the move to elongate their stay in office runs contrary to the oath of office they swore to.

Dokubo warned the former chairmen not to invite the wrath of, what he called, the “people’s power”, because it would descend on them, to their dismay.

He said: “Local Government tenure has expired today (17th June, 2024). They should quietly go home. If they want to seek re-election in accordance with the Constitution, they should go and seek re-election.

“But there is no tenure elongation in the Constitution. Their position is tenure-bound, and that tenure has expired. Let them not cause unnecessary problems for the people of the State. And I want to advise young people, that: look, don’t allow yourselves to be used.”

He said young people in the state must know and understand what their roles are in protecting the State against those self-seeking individuals who think that it is their private estate.

He said: “Only one man can be governor of Rivers State at a time. We would not have two governors at a time. The people of Rivers State are bigger than Muhajid Asari Dokubo. Rivers State is bigger than any individual. No individual can take Rivers State people for a ride and pocket us. It is not possible.

“Most of us (them), their children are not here, and their children have never come out to stand in front of any protest. They’re not like Mandela and his children or me and my children or any other body. A lot of people, they have not done this. So, nobody should be allowed to be used.

“The people are showing people’s power. The people have gone on their own to take over local government secretariat because it is about the people, and nobody can say that we voted for three years’ tenure for a chairman and the chairman should exceed one second of that tenure.

“So, the people of Rivers State are exercising their people’s power, and they are ready to take over until the government is ready to conduct a new election.”