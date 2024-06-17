My Brother Is Not Fit To Be The President Of Nigeria – MKO Abiola’s Son, Abdul

Abdul, one of the sons of the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO Abiola), has claimed that his elder brother, Kola is not fit to be the president of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that like his father, Kola contested for the presidency on the platform of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in the 2023 elections.

However, Abdul stated that Kola failed in his duty to manage Abiola’s empire.

He lamented over his brother’s failure to sustain Abiola’s political legacy and unite the family.

Abdul stated this while speaking on Seun Okinbaloye’s Podcast, Mic On.

According to him, “MKO Abiola’s legacy would have been properly sustained if Kola was in a better position and could have been a voice of better democratic values, but he chose not to.

“During the time my father was still in jail, he was having a relationship with Babangida’s daughter. It’s sad, but I’m a little pleased that my father didn’t come out to see what his first son has turned out to become.

“I’m unhappy with him, and even Nigerians are unhappy. You can see how many people voted for him when he campaigned for the presidency. I wondered how he thought he could be president when he could not manage Abiola’s empire. How will he manage Nigeria?

“This is the problem in Nigeria: people are not showing capacity in their own little sphere of work but want a higher position.”