LG Chairman Beaten To Coma Over Alleged Refusal To Pay ₦1.3M Debt

The Chairman of Katcha local government area of Niger State, Hon Danlamin Abdullahi Saku, was reportedly beaten to a coma over his refusal to pay a ₦1.3m debt.

It was gathered that the local government boss was beaten after he arrived at the village for this year’s Sallah celebration.

According to The Nation, the chairman borrowed the money over a year ago from an elderly person in his village and has refused to pay it back despite several efforts by his creditor.

A source quoted about the happenings during the Sallah break said when the chairman arrived in the village for the Sallah celebration, the elderly man sent his children to him for a refund.

However, instead of honouring the obligation, Saku reportedly slapped one of the young boys asking him if he knew he was the Chairman of the council and threatened to deal with them.

The boys and their friends were said to have been angered by the attitude of the chairman and therefore resorted to beating him until he lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital.

The source also said that while receiving treatment in the hospital, the Chairman has tried to pay up some of the money with a balance of N10,000 left.

Attempts to get the position of the Chairman were not successful as his calls were not going through while text messages were also not responded to.