Bandits Attack NSCDC Command In Nasarawa

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Nasarawa State successfully defended their state command in Lafia against a raid by unknown assailants suspected to be bandits.

The bandits, in their large number, reportedly stormed the NSCDC’s Lafia headquarters on Monday morning, firing randomly to intimidate the public.

The NSCDC Public Relations Officer in the state, Jerry Victor, confirmed the events in a statement made available to the press on Monday, stating that the group of gunmen infiltrated the headquarters in the early hours of Monday in large numbers armed with guns and iron rods, attempting to damage a section of the command’s fence to enter the premises, while others positioned themselves strategically around the building.

“The operatives of the NSCDC swiftly responded by opening fire on the hoodlums whose mission was to release some high-profile suspected criminals including informants of kidnappers in the custody of the command,” Victor noted.

The NSCDC spokesperson, however, clarified that no casualty was recorded during the gun battle between the attackers and operatives of the command.

He also ascertained that calmness had been restored the area as the event earlier scared residents.

The NSCDC spokesperson explained further that the command has arrested and detained five notorious suspects for various crimes including two informants of kidnappers of the 82-year-old father of a former state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Daniel Umaru Lagi who was killed by his abductors after payment of ransom recently.

Naija News reports that there has been increasing cases of kidnapping in Lafia the Nasarawa State capital leading to the placement of curfew and restriction of movement of motorcycles and tricycles between eight o’clock in the evening and six o’clock in the morning by the authority of Lafia Local Government.