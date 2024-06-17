JUST-IN: 100 Terrorists Dead As NAF Strikes, Police Rescue Kidnap Victims In Katsina

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) conducted a nighttime operation in the Kuka Shidda camp, Faskari local government area of Katsina State, killing over 100 terrorists.

Naija News reports that the operation, conducted by Operation Hadarin Daji troops, targeted a criminal group affiliated with notorious terrorist kingpin Yusuf Yellow and his close associate Rabe Imani.

In a statement from Katsina State governor’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kaula, it was revealed that more than 45 motorcycles were destroyed in the airstrikes.

He emphasized that the recent air raid by the Nigerian Air Force in the Faskari-Kankara axis had significantly disrupted the bandits’ activities there, marking the third successful development in the state.

Kaula also mentioned that a prompt response by security forces foiled a kidnapping attempt in the early hours of Sunday morning in Jibia local government area of the state, resulting in the rescue of three victims.

The statement partly read, “A credible police source disclosed that the distress call regarding abduction of some residents in Kwata area, Jibia local government area was received around 4:15 am.

“Without hesitation, a Supol led an APC patrol team to the scene. They arrived to find armed bandits holding three women captive. Acting swiftly, the team blocked the kidnappers’ escape route, leading to a confrontation. A gunfight ensued, pressuring the criminals to flee.

“Thankfully, all three kidnap victims – Ummulkhari Abubakar (23) Shafa’atu Abubakar (35), and Maryam Lawal (15) – were rescued unharmed. The team also ensured the safety of a six-month-old baby boy named Ismail Usman, who was among those abducted.

“The source indicates that the security forces exercised commendable restraint during the operation, expending only 14 rounds of ammunition and 20 smoke canisters.”

The statement emphasized that the swift response saved lives and sent a clear message to criminals that such acts will not be tolerated.

It further highlighted the NAF and local law enforcement’s firm commitment to protecting Katsina State’s citizens from criminal activities.