APC Gives Important Assignment To Governor Otu Of Cross River

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State as chairman of its reconciliation committee in the south-south.

The appointment was confirmed in a communique issued on Monday morning after the South-South zonal conference of the APC held in Calabar on Sunday.

The communique reads: “We have resolved to set up a reconciliation committee in the South-South region. This will be headed by HE Sen. Bassey Otu, governor of Cross River State.”

The party stated that the move is part of efforts to bridge any existing gap, foster collaboration, and work towards a common goal of strengthening the party’s presence and influence in the region.

The communique also reaffirmed the commitment of the APC in the region to the plans and policies of President Bola Tinubu.

Even If I Have To Become A Sweeper, APC Must Take Over Edo State – Oshiomhole

Meanwhile, former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has promised to do everything legally possible to ensure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the September 21 governorship election in the state.

The former APC National Chairman said positions and titles should be put aside, and all party members must come together to ensure victory for the party and its candidate, Monday Okpebholo, in the forthcoming gubernatorial polls.

According to Oshiomhole, who is the incumbent lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, even if it requires him to become a sweeper, he doesn’t mind as long as it results in victory for the APC and its governorship candidate.

He made the remarks while inaugurating the party’s Campaign Council for the election.