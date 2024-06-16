Peter Obi Sends Message To Muslim Faithfuls

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi has sent a message to all Muslim Faithfuls as they celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The LP chieftain urged Muslims to draw strength from the teachings of Prophet Ibrahim.

Speaking via a message by the Spokesman of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council, Tanko Yusuf, the politician prayed that the celebration would bring everyone closer to Allah.

He called on Muslims to draw inspiration from Prophet Ibrahim’s “unwavering trust in Allah, his courage, and his willingness to sacrifice for the greater good.

Obi’s message read in part, “My dear Muslim brothers and sisters, as we gather to celebrate Eid-al-Adha, the feast of sacrifice, I want to extend my warmest wishes to you all.

“May this Sallah bring us all closer to Allah, to one another, and our true potential as individuals and as a nation.

“Amid challenges and uncertainties, let us draw strength from our faith and the teachings of the Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him).

“His unwavering trust in Allah, his courage, and his willingness to sacrifice for the greater good are objects of inspiration to us all.

“As we celebrate, let us strive to be a source of hope, comfort, and support to those around us.

“May Allah accept our prayers, our fasting, and our charity and May He grant us the wisdom to walk in His path, the courage to stand for what is right, and the grace to be a blessing to our communities.”