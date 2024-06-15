Eid-el-Kabir: DSS Sends Security Message To Muslims, Others

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Saturday, called on Muslims in the country to be cautious while engaging in religious and social activities during the festive period.

According to the secret police, Muslims are advised to observe all necessary personal security procedures.

In a statement on Saturday, the Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications Department, Peter Afunanya, advised operators and patrons of malls, parks and railway stations, among others, to ensure strict compliance with physical and other security measures required for public safety.

The statement titled, ‘Eid-el-Kabir: DSS cautions celebrants to be vigilant’ read, “It is strongly advised that while engaging in religious and social activities during the period, celebrants should be cautious and observe all necessary personal security procedures.

“Similarly, operators and patrons of malls, fun places, markets, parks and railway stations among others are to be vigilant and ensure strict compliance to physical and other security measures required for public safety. They should promptly report suspected movements or breaches to appropriate law enforcement authorities.

“On its part, the service will maintain close collaboration with sister security agencies and indeed other critical stakeholders to ensure smooth and hitch-free celebrations. Meanwhile, the website, dss.gov.ng; email address – [email protected] and Telephone lines +2349153391309;+2349088373514 will remain available to the members of the public who may wish to contact the Service during and after the holidays.

“The Director General, Management and Staff of the DSS wish to felicitate the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha. While the event is significant for the opportunity it offers for prayers and celebrations, it reminds us of the importance of faith, obedience and generosity.

“Accordingly, all citizens are enjoined to emulate these characteristics as bases for national transformation and unity. To this end, everyone is urged to show love, not only to their neighbours but to the country at large.”