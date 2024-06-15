Millwall Goalkeeper, Sarkic Dies On Duty At 26

In a devastating turn of events, Millwall’s goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic, aged 26, has died after falling ill unexpectedly while on international duty with the Montenegro national team.

The incident occurred in Budva, Montenegro, where Sarkic was staying during the international break.

Sarkic fell critically ill on Saturday morning at an apartment in Budva. Despite the immediate response from medical personnel, he tragically passed away around 6:30 am local time.

His untimely death comes shortly after he had represented Montenegro in a full 90-minute match against Belgium, a game that took place just over a week prior to his passing.

Millwall Football Club has officially confirmed the news of Sarkic’s death through a heartfelt statement on their website, expressing profound sadness and devastation at the loss of their player.

It read, “Sarkic, The Lions’ number one goalkeeper, made 33 appearances for the club since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023.

“A Montenegro international, Matija proudly represented his country on numerous occasions.

“Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija’s family and friends at this immensely sad time.

“The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija’s family is respected.”

Tributes are pouring in for Sarkic, who had a notable career with several English clubs.

The footballing community mourns the loss of a talented and respected player.