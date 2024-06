We Will Mobilise Youths For Protest If You Pass Six-Year-Term Bill – NANS To House Of Reps

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has rejected the bill seeking a single term of six years for the President and State Governors.

The Association described it as anti-democratic and an attempt to stifle people’s choice

Naija News recalls that 35 members of the House of Representatives, under the auspices of Reformed-minded Legislators, last week proposed a bill seeking a single term of six years for the President and state governors.

The legislators also sought the rotation of the presidency among the six geopolitical zones of the country

Reacting, NANS called on Nigerians to mobilise against the bill.

Speaking at a press conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, the National Clerk of the Senate of NANS, Yekini Adewale, described the bill as “a smokescreen.”

He argued that the government was trying to divert the attention of Nigerians from the current economic pains and agonies that Nigerians are facing.

The apex student body threatened to mobilise students across the country in a protest against the bill.

He said, “Adewale said that if the bill is passed into law, it would erode accountability, probity, transparency and responsibility on the part of political leaders.

“Yes, democracy thrives on the pedestal of a synergy between the three arms of government, but when a key arm, such as the legislature, proposes bills and peradventure passes laws that stifle people’s choices or throw spanners in the wheel of the tenets of democracy, then, it is disheartening and must not be allowed.

“NANS, as a non-governmental organisation and the only pressure group that has been agitating for the continued survival and sustainability of our hard-earned democracy from being truncated, does not only condemn the proposed bills, but call on Nigerians to move against such step aimed at achieving a selfish agenda by some unscrupulous politicians.

“If the proposed bills are allowed to see the light of the day, then, our democracy is in total jeopardy.

“Any president or governor who realises that he cannot seek a second term in office, may rather busy himself feathering his own neat instead of delivering good governance to the electorate.

“Expunging the second term from our constitution is synonymous to extinguishing the only power the electorate has to vote out any non-performing president or governor.

“As a student body in the country, we shall mobilise our members massively against these bills seeking to efface accountability, probity, transparency and responsibility from the elected executives and lawmakers.

“To further demonstrate our rejection of these anti-democratic, anti-people and anti-progress bills, a day will be set aside for Nigerian students to embark on a mass march against the National Assembly.”