Price Of Bag Of Dangote, BUA, Other Cement This Week

In Nigeria, the price of a bag of cement varies significantly based on location and brand. As of June 2024, the cost ranges from ₦8,500 to ₦15,000 for a 50kg bag across different states.

The average price for most states is between ₦8,500 and ₦10,000, but in Abuja, the price can go as high as ₦15,000.

Several factors contribute to the fluctuation in cement prices in Nigeria. Brand reputation is a significant factor, with established brands like Dangote and BUA typically priced higher due to their perceived quality.

The cost of transportation, especially to remote areas, also adds to the overall price of cement. Market dynamics such as supply and demand, seasonal changes in construction activity, and economic conditions like inflation and exchange rate fluctuations further influence cement prices.

Moreover, government policies, such as import duties and regulations on cement production and sale, can affect prices. Changes in production costs, including variations in the cost of raw materials and energy, also play a role. Competition among different cement brands in the market can lead to price adjustments as well.

this week.

Price Of Dangote Cement

The current price of Dangote cement varies from ₦8,000 to ₦8,500 per 50kg bag, depending on the location.

Price Of BUA Cement

The retail price of BUA cement in Nigeria is between ₦6,850 to ₦7,500.

Price Of Ibeto Cement

The new price of Ibeto cement in Nigeria ranges between ₦7,800 to ₦8,500.

Price Of Lafarge Cement

The new Lafarge cement price in Nigeria is between ₦7,500 to ₦8,000.

Price Of UNICEM Cement

The price of UNICEM Cement ranges between ₦8,000 and ₦8,500, depending mostly on the location of purchase.

Price Of POP Cement

The price of POP Cement is ₦11,000.