Ebonyi Youths Set Kinsman’s Houses, Properties Ablaze Over ‘Fake Prophecy’

Angry youths in Agharoza village, Iboko community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have reportedly demolished and set ablaze their kinsman’s houses over alleged fake prophecy.

Naija News learnt that the youths carried out the dastardly act, including the destruction of the kinsman’s yam barn and farms, following a prophecy by a popular prophet, identified as Prophet Ubadimma.

The youths claimed Prophet Ubadimma had said the victim was responsible for the backwardness and other misfortunes prevailing in the community.

While narrating the incident to Vanguard, a resident of the community, Nwota Gabriel, said the villagers held a prayer programme and invited Ubadimma for the three-day event to fish out the evil men in their village.

During the crusade, the victim was pointed out, and the villagers insisted he should be treated like others who had caused misfortune in the community.

Gabriel said the man invited the police to disorganise the ongoing programme after the angry youths in the village demolished his houses, motorcycle, farm, and other property for denying that he was not responsible for the village woes.

He said, “From the report, they said that this young prophet, if invited to any village for a crusade, will use his power to fish out evil men in the village, thereby making the villagers free from all forms of captivities. Ubadimma goes from village to village, if invited, with his team for a crusade.

“Unfortunately, this particular one got everybody confused and Ubadimma pointed at the man (the victim) at the crusade ground as one of the evildoers in the village.

“When he was pointed at, the man insisted that he was innocent; but the villagers insisted that he should be treated the way others are treated.”

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of the Ndieze Autonomous Community in the council area, HRH Eze Hyacinth Nwokpor, has banned prophets and prophetesses from operating in his community.

He claimed that prophets and prophetesses had caused many problems in the community.

According to him, a man killed his father in the community because a prophet told him the father was responsible for his impotence.