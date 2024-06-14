Criminals Are Influencing Presidency, Court To Stop Release Of Nnamdi Kanu – Aloy Ejimakor

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, has claimed that some criminals are trying to stop the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Ejimakor stated that certain forces were trying to influence the presidency and court to stop Kanu’s release.

Speaking via a statement on Friday, he said the criminal elements usually spike up insecurity in the Southeast whenever Kanu’s court case is approaching.

He lamented that the criminals were causing insecurity in the Southeast to blackmail IPOB and Kanu.

According to the statement, “The now predictable spike in insecurity (in Southeast) anytime the court date of MAZI NNAMDI KANU is approaching appears to be a well-orchestrated effort by disparate criminal elements and their sponsors to influence the Presidency and the Court into not freeing #MNK from what has, by the dint of the Supreme Court judgment, degenerated to extra-constitutional detention.

“These false flags are thinly disguised manoeuvres to cast IPOB and MNK in a bad light; it’s an ancient mind manipulation game called “guilty by association,” all aimed at complicating the pursuit of justice for MNK.

“The Fifth Columnists appear to have forgotten that MNK had, on one his recent court appearances, challenged the Federal Government to release him and see if insecurity in the Southeast will not end in 2 minutes.

“By refusing to take MNK at his word, the lives lost between the last court hearing and still counting must be blamed on those that are blocking the release of MNK. In reality, these people are the true merchants of the insecurity in Southeast, not MNK or IPOB. And the question to ask is this: Why must the activities of criminals, murderers and kidnappers be attributed to IPOB without any investigation, without any credible evidence?”