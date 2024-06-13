Students Loan: NELFUND To Publish Public List Of Institutions With Verified Data

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced its plan to release the comprehensive list of institutions that have provided their entire student data.

The Fund’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Nasir Ayitogo, stated in a release that the list will be accessible through the NELFUND Student Verification System (SVS) portal on June 24, 2024.

Ayitogo revealed that the publication of the list, covering both federal and state-owned institutions, aims to enhance transparency and foster equal access and participation in the scheme for undergraduate applicants and tertiary institutions.

“In order for applicants to be able to access the fund, the individual’s details must feature in the institution’s submitted data sent to the NELFUND SVS, where automatic applicant verification can then occur seamlessly.

“Failure to have this verification would invalidate the application process and disadvantage applicants.

“It is therefore critical that the information provided by the tertiary institutions is not only complete but also accurate.

“The correlation or matching of JAMB numbers, Matriculation numbers, and Admission numbers as well as applicants’ full names and dates of birth, will support the evaluation process.

“Applicants are urged to enter their data into the portal accurately when applying, and to ensure that their email addresses are entered without error,” Ayitogo said.

He expressed contentment with the cooperation NELFUND has received from tertiary institutions, both at the state and federal levels across the country.

The Fund applauded many federal institutions for their completion of the exercise, while the process of uploading data to NELFUND SVS continues for state-owned institutions.