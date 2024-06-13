Senator Ubah Discloses When Fuel Price In Nigeria Will Drop

Anambra South Senator, Ifeanyi Ubah, has hinted on the possibility of a reduction in the pump price of petroleum products.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, the lawmaker disclosed that when oil refineries in Nigeria start operating at full capacity, the price of fuel will reduce.

He said that fixing the refineries is a gradual process, noting that the country is getting it right.

“As the chairman of the senate committee on downstream, I can inform you that all our refineries are all kicking and will come into full capacity.

“This is expected to reduce the price of fuel and the hardship some Nigerians are going through.

“We have Aliko Dangote refineries that have come on board. The innovations that are coming into the industry and the support that the president is giving to the industry are tremendous.

“It’s a gradual process, but we are getting it right. I urge Nigerians to be patient with us; we are having good tidings,” he said.

Ubah commended President Bola Tinubu for providing infrastructure across the country.

“Look at Abuja, for example. We have roads that were commissioned about 15 or 16 years ago and have not been touched, but today, under the administration of President Tinubu, they have received enormous attention through construction and rehabilitation.

“It is also the same in other parts of the country, not only Abuja, a lot of sectors are also being attended to through the president’s policies and reforms; as we all know, Rome was not built in a day,” he added.