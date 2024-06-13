Portable Reacts After Davido Unfollowed Him On Instagram

Controversial musician, Portable, has reacted after Afrobeats superstar Davido unfollowed him on Instagram.

Naija News reports that Davido had unfollowed Portable after he accused the singer of giving him ‘bad advice’ during their recent dinner in the United States.

He claimed that Davido, who signed with Sony Music, advised him against joining the label and urged him to sign with Empire instead.

The Zazu crooner accused Davido of trying to ruin his chances of winning a Grammy, as the Label he advised him to join might not influence the award for him.

Following his outburst, Davido unfollowed him on Instagram on Thursday.

Reacting to the development, Portable said he doesn’t need Davido’s followership or assistance to be a successful artist or to win a Grammy.

The controversial artiste claimed that the singer tried to destroy him and subsequently unfollowed him on social media.

He insinuated that Davido unfollowed him because he stopped being beneficial to him.

Speaking via his Instagram page, Portable said “They tried to destroy me and quickly unfollowed me because I stopped being beneficial to them. Whether you help me or not, I will do my tour; whether you follow me or not, I will collect Grammy.”