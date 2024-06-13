Photos: Troops Raid Bandits’ Hideout, Recovers Valuable Items In Taraba

Troops from the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS) carried out a targeted operation on Tuesday to address kidnapping and criminal activities in Taraba State.

Naija News gathered that the operation led to the successful destruction of several kidnappers’ camps and the recovery of valuable items in Chinkai Forest, Wukari Local Government Area, Taraba State.

In response to intelligence reports on terrorist groups’ criminal activities in Chinkai Forest, troops from the 93 Battalion Sub-Sector 3B OPWS carried out the clearance operation.

The troops carefully searched the dense forest areas, known for harbouring kidnappers’ camps, causing the terrorists to flee upon sighting their advance.

Several makeshift structures tied to wanted kidnapping kingpins Isah, Shagari, Dogo, and Teller were destroyed during the operation, which also resulted in the recovery of 12 mobile phones, 3 international passports, and various mystical charms utilized by the criminals.

The army stated that this successful clearance operation showcases the unwavering commitment of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS to tackling insecurity in Taraba State.

The Nigerian Army emphasized its ongoing commitment to the safety and security of all citizens, urging the public to stay vigilant and collaborate with security agencies by swiftly reporting any suspicious activities in their communities.

