LG Autonomy: ‘The President Is Doing His Best’ – Arewa Group Hails Tinubu

A northern region group, The Arewa Think Tank (ATTK), has expressed its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his efforts to secure financial autonomy for local governments in the country.

In a statement issued by the Chief Convener of ATTK, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, the group highlighted the importance of accountability and efficiency in promoting the growth of local government authorities.

The group emphasized that state governors should be held responsible for the insufficient development at the grassroots level.

Naija News reports that ATTK’s statement is coming following President Tinubu’s recent criticism of state governors for exerting excessive control over the administration of local government councils.

The group stressed that the Nigerian leader is doing his best to enhance the revenue base of the country and urged state governors to collaborate and consider the needs of the people they are governing.

“Arewa Think Tank is in line with President Tinubu for taking a swipe at the governors who, during elections, local governments become key to raking in votes, but soon after the polls, the governors concentrate at the state level.

“We believe that Tinubu is doing his very best to enhance the revenue base of the country, and as such, the governors must equally be sympathetic, and they must urgently consider the needs of the local people,” the statement read in part.

The group added that they are happy and support the federal government’s suit against the 36 state governors before the Supreme Court, seeking the enforcement of full autonomy for local governments.

The group also criticised what it termed deliberate efforts to destroy the best brains in President Tinubu’s administration, starting with the Comptroller General of Customs.