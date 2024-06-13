Edo: ‘I Sincerely Regret This Decision’ – Obaseki Dumps PDP

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Oredo Local Government of Edo State, Benjamin Obaseki, has resigned his membership in the party.

Naija News reports that Obaseki announced his resignation in a letter dated June 12, 2024, to the local government chairman of the party.

Obasaki expressed his regret for resigning from the party but was convinced it was time to leave PDP for his political growth.

According to him, the PDP leadership has touch with its members and hence become insensitive to his plight.

Until his resignation, Obaseki was an ex-official of the Oredo Local Government chapter of the party and a member of Ward 10.

He said, “I am writing to formally inform you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party. It has been incredible and a pleasure to be part of the one-time big political family we built together that fostered a lot of victories.

“I sincerely regret this decision to resign from the party that I joined in building from scratch, but I am convinced it is time for me to leave for my growth as the leadership of the party has lost touch with its members and hence become insensitive to my plight.

“I believe the Peoples Democratic Party is great but with the likes of the governor as leaders of the party, there is no hope for the future. It is a pity that the infighting that has engulfed the party at the state level will consume the party and I do not intend to be consumed alongside it.”