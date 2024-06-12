Tight Security As Protesters Chant ‘Let The Poor Breathe’ In Lagos – [Photos]

A group of protesters gathered at the Ikeja Underbridge in Lagos on Wednesday morning to express their grievances on the occasion of the 2024 Democracy Day.

Naija News understands that the development prompted a significant security presence in the area, with both officers of the Nigeria Police Force and officials from the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps present.

The protesters were seen united in their cause as they passionately sang songs of solidarity while holding up placards and banners to convey their message.

Some of the placards they were holding had inscriptions like: ‘President Tinubu, let the poor breathe’, ‘For another general strike with mass protest now’, and ‘Payment of living wage to all Nigerian workers now.”

According to The PUNCH, some civil society groups, including the Take It Back Movement, the Education Rights Campaign, the Coalition for Revolution and the Socialist Workers League, joined in the protest.

Naija News reports that the protest is coming shortly after President Bola Tinubu gave his assurance to Nigerians that the current national reforms are aimed at “fixing” the economy, not causing hardship.

Tinubu, speaking to the nation following the 2024 Democracy Day on Wednesday, emphasized that the reforms being implemented are aimed at establishing a stronger and more resilient foundation for future growth.

Tinubu sympathised with the masses, saying he understood the current economic difficulties ravaging the nation.

“There is no doubt the reforms have occasioned hardship. Yet, they are necessary repairs required to fix the economy over the long run so that everyone has access to economic opportunity, fair pay and compensation for his endeavour and labour.

“As we continue to reform the economy, I shall always listen to the people and will never turn my back on you.

“Our economy has been in desperate need of reform for decades. It has been unbalanced because it was built on the flawed foundation of over-reliance on revenues from the exploitation of oil.

“I say to you here and now that as we celebrate the enshrinement of our political democracy, let us commit ourselves to the fulfilment of its equally important counterpart, the realisation of our economic democracy.

“I understand the economic difficulties we face as a nation.

See more photos from the protest below: