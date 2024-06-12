‘There Is Hunger In The Land’ – Political Group Faults Tinubu’s Govt In Democracy Day Message

The Allied Conservative Congress (ACC) has criticized the current state of the nation under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

In its message delivered on June 12, Democracy Day, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria, the ACC said there is hunger in the land, stressing that there is also confusion in governance.

The political group urged Nigerians to persevere in the face of the current economic challenges while advocating for rebuilding the nation based on conservative values such as integrity, morality, probity, equity, unity, security, and prosperity.

The ACC emphasized the significance of June 12 as a symbol of Nigerians’ commitment to democracy.

It stated that the formation of the ACC serves as a unifying platform for all democrats who aim to rescue Nigeria from the threat of anarchy and violence by non-state actors.

This, it said, is an opportunity to revitalize Nigeria and reinstate true democracy.

“ACC salutes Nigerians for their resilience in sustaining democratic ideals, ethics, and ethos despite the numerous challenges facing the nation due to inept leadership,” the political group stated in a statement signed and issued by its National Secretary, Alhaji Lawal Mohammed.

The statement added: “Our confidence in constitutional rule is unshaken. We must make our democracy work for the good of the masses.

“The state of the nation is bad. Governments at all levels have abandoned their constitutional duties and allowed the ship of the nation to cruise on a perilous course of terrorism, economic stagnation, ethnic tensions, corruption, and clueless leadership.

“There is hunger in the land and confusion in governance. It is a trying period as the nation gropes in the dark.

“ACC identifies with the masses in this difficult period of our nationhood and assures them of a brighter future. The movement urges Nigerians to be hopeful and prayerful as we collectively hold governments at all levels accountable.

“We are optimistic that our political movement will soon be registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission as a political party with a conservative ideology that will provide godly leadership, create wealth, revive the economy, ensure political stability, and foster unity and development essential in restoring the nation’s glory, security, and prosperity.

“We urge Nigerians to join ACC and contribute to building a new and better democratic society.

“ACC will participate in the 2027 general election and field credible, competent, and visionary candidates who will turn around insecurity, economic recession, political upheavals, unemployment, and hardship in the country. Nigerians need compassionate leaders with the milk of human kindness and a conservative ideology.

“ACC is the solution to Nigeria’s long national nightmare and the multifarious challenges that have impeded the nation’s democratic journey.

“ACC wishes our Muslim brothers and sisters happy Eid-ul-Kabeer celebrations in advance.”

Naija News recalls that the new political party emerged ahead of the 2027 general election, vowing to displace the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and rescue Nigeria from its current state.