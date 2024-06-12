The Heroes Of June 12 Are Dying In Abject Poverty And Penury – Former Lawmakers Beg Tinubu For Help

Members of the House of Representatives in the Third Republic have lamented that the heroes of democracy are dying in anguish and penury.

The former lawmakers appealed to President Bola Tinubu to put an end to the situation.

Speaking via a statement signed by their spokesperson, John Fasogbon, on Wednesday in Osogbo, the group stated that the mother of the present democratic dispensation in Nigeria is the Third Republic, led by the late MKO Abiola

Fasogbon claimed that the key players in the struggle for a full-fledged democracy are currently wallowing in abject poverty.

“We, members of the House of Representatives in the Third Republic, contested and won our elections, which were adjudged as the most free and fair in the history of the country.

“Unfortunately, after we were sworn in, we were sacked by the Military junta without any benefits

“Today, June 12, is being celebrated with the heroes of democracy dying in anguish and penury.

“Many of us have died without any benefits, while those of us alive are living in poverty.

“In the spirit of national reconciliation, we appeal to the president to assist us in the payment of our entitlements between 1992-1993, when we are at Federal House of Representatives,” he said.

Fasogbon appealed to the president to honour the former lawmakers in the same way his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, honoured Chief MKO Abiola and his running mate, Baba Gana Kingibe.