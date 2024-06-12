Tension In Anambra As Gunmen Ambush Army Personnel, Two Soldiers Feared Killed

Gunmen reportedly attacked a truck transporting about five Army officers to a location in Ogwu-Ikpele community, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, resulting in the deaths of at least two soldiers.

The incident, which occurred around 8:10 am on Tuesday, according to an eyewitness, resulted in one officer sustaining injuries, prompting the Army to take control of the community, where heavy shootings took place.

According to Vanguard sources, the unknown gunmen set up an ambush for the soldiers at the Amaja axis of Ogwu-Ikpele, catching them off guard with a surprise attack before retreating into a nearby bush.

The eyewitness said, “Five Army officers conveying oil production workers from Ogwu-Ikpele to Umunzarabia location, were ambushed at Amaja area of Ogwu-Ikpele by yet to unknown gunmen, two people were killed in the process while one person was injured.

“As we speak now, Army officers have taken over the whole of Ogwu- Ikpele, with heavy shooting going on in the community. No part of the community is safe, there is fear that the Army will embark on reprisal attack.”

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that the state police command was not aware of the incident and therefore could not confirm its details.

The Army’s spokesperson in the state, Lt. Col. Jonathan, neither confirmed nor denied the attack when contacted but assured that they would provide further information.