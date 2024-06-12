‘Suspended RCCG Pastor, Iluyomade Under Pressure To Start Own Ministry’

Former Regional Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, City of David, Region 20, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, and his wife, Dr. Siju Iluyomade, have reportedly resigned as pastors of the church and are currently under pressure to begin their own ministry.

The resignation followed his refusal to serve his three-month suspension and transfer to another parish in Ebute Meta.

Naija News recalls that Pastor Iluyomade was transferred from RCCG Region 20 following the controversy that trailed his wife’s birthday celebration when the church was mourning the death of former CEO of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe.

A new minister, Pastor Charles Kpandei has resumed as the new senior pastor of the region on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

A source close in an interview with Vanguard said Iluyomade has resigned, but the governing council has not accepted his resignation letter.

The source also said the Apapa Family, the RCCG arm working with the government and other public sector institutions, is trying to ensure that Pastor Iluyomade sets up his ministry.

The source said: “Since he is serving a suspension, the resignation has not been accepted by the governing council. The council will not meet until August when the suspension will lapse. The church has an exit procedure for pastors of his calibre.

“The Apapa Family group is believed to be an RCCG arm working with governments and other public sector institutions to establish charity projects in the areas of healthcare, education, infrastructure, citizens’ welfare and capacity building.

“Whether it is for self-gains and desires just the way they influenced Pastor Ituah Ighodalo to resign from the RCCG and establish their ministries, only God knows.”