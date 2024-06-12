Popular American Rapper, Enchanting Is Dead

American rapper, Enchanting, is dead.

Naija News learnt that the Texas-based rapped passed away at the age of 26.

The rapper’s representative confirmed her demise to ‘The Shade Room’ on Tuesday evening.

He said the former 1017 Records artist was transferred to the ICU on Monday night after she allegedly suffered cardiac arrest from an overdose.

He said: “She came to my house the last four days to get clean. She tried her best and I did everything I could to help her, she tried.”

Enchanting, a native of Texas, came into the spotlight after she signed with Gucci Mane’s New 1017 label in 2020.

She appeared on three compilation albums before she left the label in 2023.

Her last studio album, ‘Luv Scarred/No Luv,’ was released last year.

Enchanting is best known for her hit songs ‘Track & Field’ and ‘What I Want.’

In other news, Canadian singer, Celine Dion, has disclosed that she had been battling with Stiff Person Syndrome for 17 years before revealing it to the public.

Naija News reports that the ‘Think Twice’ crooner made the revelation in an interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today Show this week.

The singer revealed that she was secretly battling the illness while managing her late husband, Rene Angelil’s cancer battle and raising their children.

According to the 56-year-old singer, who first opened up about her ailment in 2022, she had been experiencing symptoms way back in 2008 but was holding on to her dreams.

Celine Dion explained that she eventually spoke about her illness because keeping it from “the people who got her to where she was” was a huge “burden”.