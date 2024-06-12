Peter Obi Reacts To Tinubu’s Fall During Democracy Day Event In Abuja

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reacted to the fall of President Bola Tinubu at the Eagle Square on Wednesday during the celebration of the 2024 Democracy Day.

Obi, in a personally signed statement released via his X account, said while he and Tinubu may disagree on the way to move Nigeria forward, there is nothing to gloat over about the President’s fall.

He added that he is saddened by the fall as it could have happened to any human being and further urged Nigerians not to dwell on the matter, but rather stay focused on how to move the country forward.

The former Anambra State Governor added that the incident calls for compassion and empathy.

He wrote: “I was saddened to learn of President Tinubu’s unfortunate fall today. I wish him well. We achieve nothing by gloating about an accident that could well happen to any of us.

“We are all human beings and, while we profoundly disagree on how to move Nigeria forward, we must remember our common human frailty. Let us stay focused on the issues that will lead to a new Nigeria.

“May this moment serve as a poignant reminder of our shared humanity and the need for compassion, empathy, and unity in our pursuit of a brighter future for our great nation. -PO.“