LASUTH On Red Alert As Cholera Kills Five, Dozens Hospitalized

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, is on red alert and has implemented preventive measures in response to the outbreak of gastroenteritis (cholera), resulting in the death of five persons and dozens hospitalized.

Naija News reports that the management of the health institution confirmed the high alert in a statement via its X handle on Wednesday morning.

The management said all staff are prepared for a potential increase in cases even though the hospital is also promoting good hygiene practices, providing clean water, and effectively treating patients with cholera symptoms.

LASUTH management also encouraged Lagosians to stay informed and take preventive measures to help stop the spread of the disease.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the general public that precautionary measures have been put in place by the management of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH concerning the cholera outbreak in Lagos.

“It’s on record that scores of patients presented yesterday, Tuesday 11th June 2024 to some healthcare facilities across the state with features in keeping with cholera.

“Consequently , it is important to inform the general public that the only state-owned tertiary healthcare facility, LASUTH, is on red alert and our healthcare workers as well as other stakeholders have been put on notice in readiness for a possible spread as ours is a referral facility.

“In addition, good hygiene practice, provision of clean water at all service points and effective treatment of those presenting with symptoms of gastroenteritis are part of some measures being put in place by the management.

“Lastly, everyone is encouraged to stay informed and take preventive measures to help mitigate the spread of the disease.”