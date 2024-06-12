Anambra: Four Persons Feared Trapped As 4-storey Building Collapses

A disastrous event unfolded in Onitsha, Anambra State, when a four-storey building under construction at Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS) collapsed early Wednesday morning, trapping several individuals.

The collapse occurred around 7:15 a.m. on June 12, with the structure caving in from the top floor down to rubble.

While confirming that there were no immediate fatalities, sources within the school raised concerns about the fate of those trapped beneath the debris.

A significant amount of money had been invested in the construction, which was nearing completion when the tragedy struck.

Chijioke Ojji, Director of Operations at DMGS Centenary, described the situation as dire, with potential casualties yet unconfirmed. Rescue efforts were promptly initiated to account for and protect everyone involved.

The Anambra State Chairman of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Victor Meju, also confirmed the incident.

He noted that a thorough forensic analysis would be conducted to determine the cause of the collapse, which he preliminarily attributed to human error.

According to Meju, the building’s materials had been inspected and deemed satisfactory, but further investigations are necessary to pinpoint the exact failure points.

As the community reels from this incident, state authorities, including the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwi Ibezim, and several commissioners, along with emergency response teams, have converged at the site.