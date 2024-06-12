June 12: Tinubu Hails Abiola, Yar’Adua, Others, Sends Warning To Anti-Democractic Forces

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, in his Democracy Day address praised the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, Moshood Abiola and other heroes of democracy.

The president who addressed Nigerians on national television also celebrated other heroes including Chief Anthony Enahoro, Chief Abraham Adesanya, Commodore Dan Suleiman, Chief Arthur Nwankwo, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, Chief Frank Kokori, and Chief Bola Ige, and other eminent Nigerians who made great sacrifices for the restoration of democracy in the country.

Tinubu called on Nigerians to beware of elements who might want to undermine the current democratic dispensation.

He acknowledged the economic hardships in the country and expressed his commitment to supporting the citizens.

Tinubu said, “On this day, 31 years ago, we entered our rites of passage to becoming a true and enduring democratic society.

“Going through this passage was hard and dangerous. During the fateful six years that followed, we fought and struggled for our natural rights as human beings put on this earth by the divine hand of our Creator.

“We lost great heroes and heroines along the way. In this struggle, the winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, the most significant symbol of our democratic struggle, his wife, Kudirat, General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and Pa Alfred Rewane, among others sacrificed their very lives. They bravely surrendered their futures, so that our nation might have a better one.

“Let us honour the memories of Chief Anthony Enahoro, Chief Abraham Adesanya, Commodore Dan Suleiman, Chief Arthur Nwankwo, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, Chief Frank Kokori, Chief Bola Ige, Chief Adekunle Ajasin, Chief Ganiyu Dawodu, Chief Ayo Fasanmi, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Chief Olabiyi Durojaiye, Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti, Chima Ubani, and others who have transited to the higher realm.”

The President emphasised that the sacrifices of General Alani Akinrinade, Prof Bolaji Akinyemi, Prof Wole Soyinka, Chief Ralph Obioha, Chief Cornelius Adebayo, and many others should never be forgotten, noting that they endured the hardships of life in exile for at least six years.

He also reminisced about how pro-democracy activists at home, including Olisa Agbakoba, Femi Falana, Abdul Oroh, Senator Shehu Sani, Governor Uba Sani, Chief Olu Falae, and other National Democratic Coalition leaders like Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Ayo Opadokun, maintained pressure on the military leaders while some of their comrades were in exile.