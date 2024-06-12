June 12: Tinubu Arrives Eagles Square For Democracy Day Celebration

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at Eagle Square, the venue for the Democracy Day celebration parade.

Naija News learnt that the President, who his wife, Remi Tinubu, accompanied, was ushered in by the presidential motorcade.

The national anthem was recited to signal the commencement of the program.

At the event are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and the senate president, Godswill Akpabio

Meanwhile, Tinubu has given his assurance to Nigerians that the current national reforms are aimed at “fixing” the economy, not causing hardship.

Tinubu, speaking to the nation following the 2024 Democracy Day on Wednesday, emphasized that the reforms being implemented are aimed at establishing a stronger and more resilient foundation for future growth.

Tinubu sympathised with the masses, saying he understood the current economic difficulties ravaging the nation.

“There is no doubt the reforms have occasioned hardship. Yet, they are necessary repairs required to fix the economy over the long run so that everyone has access to economic opportunity, fair pay and compensation for his endeavour and labour.

“As we continue to reform the economy, I shall always listen to the people and will never turn my back on you.

“Our economy has been in desperate need of reform for decades. It has been unbalanced because it was built on the flawed foundation of over-reliance on revenues from the exploitation of oil.

“I say to you here and now that as we celebrate the enshrinement of our political democracy, let us commit ourselves to the fulfilment of its equally important counterpart, the realisation of our economic democracy.

“I understand the economic difficulties we face as a nation.

the president assured.